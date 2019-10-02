When it comes to the Los Angeles sports scene, you have to always chose a side to rep. In the case of Snoop Dogg, it’s purple and gold for life.

Snoop, a well-noted Lakers fan, made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, where he spoke about the upcoming season and how Los Angeles will always be a Lakers town. When Cowherd questioned if the Clippers could take over LA, Snoop replied:

.@ColinCowherd: Is it possible the Clippers take over Los Angeles?@SnoopDogg: Never. Even if they win two championships in a row they will never run LA… They're playing in our house. They need to go get their own backyard first. pic.twitter.com/smn8KJHg2r — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 1, 2019

The Clippers had nearly a decade-long run of success with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, as the team was a consistent 50-game winner in the Western Conference, but the team has never been past the second round in its franchise’s history that dates back to 1978.

After signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George in the offseason, the Clippers are arguably the best team on paper in the NBA, and are currently the betting favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Snoop is actually right on with his assessment of the Clippers. As long as they play at Staples Center, they will have to look up to all the Lakers championship banners.

The two teams will get a chance to go up against one another on the opening night of the NBA season (October 22), as Kawhi and the Clips host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.