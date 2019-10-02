Stacey Dash submitted a written not guilty plea deal to one charge of domestic battery on Wednesday morning.

DailyMail.com reports that Dash requested a public defender after providing financial documents that proves she’s broke and doesn’t have equity.

The Clueless actress called authorities to her home claiming her husband Jeffrey Marty put her in a choke hold, but she was arrested on the scene because she didn’t have any visible marks but he did.

The alleged assault occurred after Dash and her 15-year-old stepdaughter got into a physical altercation. Marty bailed his wife of a year out for $500 and they are allowed to have contact according to the court documents.

But the most savory moment about the new documents obtained by the outlet is that she identified as white in the complaint.

Stacey Dash’s mother is Mexican-American and her father is African-American