Tatyana Ali Gives Birth to Second Child With Husband

Tatyana Ali gave birth to a baby boy recently named Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry, with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.

“Our baby boy is here! We’re all in love over here… and exhausted lol!” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy in August 15th, but kept the good news under wraps until now. Ali and Vaughn already have a 3-year-old son, Edward Aszard Rasberry, who was born in September 2016.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star announced she was pregnant with her second child in April. “We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying,” Tatyana Ali captioned a photo of her baby bump. “Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed.”

The duo met online and got married in July 2016.