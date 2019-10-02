Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting their romance on hold.

TMZ reports sources the A-list couple has not been together since August 27, when Scott premiered his Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary on August 27. The relationship is said to have been strained for a while but the two were aiming to keep it together.

This past weekend Jenner was on hand at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding without Scott, but accompanied by her daughter Stormi.

The relationship is stated to be complicated, but both are currently single.

Over the weekend Jenner was hospitalized for flu-like symptoms but according to Page Six, the 22-year-old is back to work, taking meetings, after missing the Emmys and the Balmain Show at Paris Fashion Week.