Wale Releases “Love & Loyalty” Single and ‘Wow…. That’s Crazy’ Cover Art Jasmine Johnson October 2, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Wale announced that he will be releasing his upcoming album, Wow…. That’s Crazy, on October 11. The DMV rapper has released his new single “Love & Loyalty” that features Manny Wells. It was produced by Sango. In the summer, Wale released his single “On Chill” that features Jeremih and his recent single called “BGM.” Peep the single below and album cover. View this post on Instagram They said their part my whole career now I’ll say mine . 10-11 #WowThatsCrazy A post shared by Wale (@wale) on Oct 1, 2019 at 9:17am PDT