Wale announced that he will be releasing his upcoming album, Wow…. That’s Crazy, on October 11.

The DMV rapper has released his new single “Love & Loyalty” that features Manny Wells. It was produced by Sango. In the summer, Wale released his single “On Chill” that features Jeremih and his recent single called “BGM.”

Peep the single below and album cover.