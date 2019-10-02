DaBaby performed “Intro,” “Really,” and “Bop” off of his recently released Kirk album on The Tonight Show.

The medley was performed alongside The Roots and the “Suge” rapper brought out North Carolina rapper Stunna 4 Vegas.

“Intro” currently sits at No. 17 on the charts. Kirk has been getting a lot of buzz with special guests that include Migos, Kevin Gates, Chance The Rapper and more.

You can peep the performance below.