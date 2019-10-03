An ex Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 killing of an unarmed black man in his apartment.

Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the 2018 killing of Botham Jean. Jean was sitting in his 3rd-floor apartment when Guyger broke in claiming that she thought it was her apartment. She fired two shots, killing him. She had faced between 5-99 years for the shooting. While everyone was happy to see a white cop being held accountable for unlawfully killing a black man, on Wednesday the victory cheers quickly tuned into anger after hearing Guyger would only be sentenced for 10 years

According to The Washington Post, in the hallway outside the courtroom, Jean’s family supporters called the punishment “a slap in the face,” as prosecutors had asked for a sentence no less than 28 years the age Jean would be if he were still alive.

During the trail They contrasted Jean’s character to Guyger’s, showcasing her social media account and racist text messages in which Guyger made fun of her black colleagues and joked about the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

After the trail, came a shocking turn of events Brandt Jean, Botham Jean’s brother, stepped to the witness stand to deliver a victim-impact statement and offered forgiveness, which goes along with his Christian faith.

“I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you. “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug please?”

The judge agreed and the embraced each other.

The judge also went to the defense table and spoke with Guyger for a few minutes, giving her a Bible and a hug.