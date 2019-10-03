SMACK/URLTV continues to drive the ascension of battle rap to the next level with a 4-man battle tournament confirmed for this year’s 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony featuring DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top and Shotgun Suge hosted by SMACK himself. With filming set for this Saturday at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta, Georgia before being televised on BET throughout America on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 8PM ET, the star-studded award ceremony to be hosted by Lil Duval will be the first time battles have taken place live on stage at a BET award show.

Although numerous and now classic BET ciphers have heavily featured battle rappers in recent years, this brief four-man URLTV battle tournament consists of one 90 second-round each per battle, with the two winners then facing off in the finals for the $25,000 prize to be judged by the crowd live in the building. These four battle rappers are among the culture’s leading at the moment, with veteran and highly viewed battle DNA taking on the rising superstar out of the west in Geechi Gotti who has had a very strong last two years in what is sure to be an entertaining encounter in this unique format.

A rematch of sorts of T-Top vs. Shotgun Suge after their classic battle in July 2015 on the ‘Redemption’ URL Card finds a welcome home on BET. T-Top had a breakout 2014 year which included a battle versus John John Da Don and taking out BET’s “Ultimate Freestyle Friday” on 106 & Park against the previous seasons’ champion Sno and the 10k with it. Shotgun Suge has been a long-running force in battle rap on SMACK/URLTV for a decade with his aggressive style and the inclusion of him will ensure that the authentic feel of battle rap will remain on stage here.

Also, brand new this year, the “Best International Flow” segment honors selected artists globally with nominees from Canada, Ghana, France, UK, and Nigeria. Internationally, these hip hop awards will air on BET Africa October 9, 2019, at 7:00PM CAT; on BET UK on October 10, 2019, at 9PM BST; on BET France on October 10, 2019 at 8:45PM CEST; and on BET South Korea October 10, 2019 at 9:00PM KST – and with it battle rap reaching potentially millions of new eyes worldwide. Tune in!