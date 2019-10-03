Don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting for new music from Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper went on one of her Instagram live sessions to let Bardi Gang know that she is not dropping music anytime soon, but it’ll be worth the wait.

Following the release of her Grammy-award winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, a lot of people have been waiting for new work from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

She previously announced that she was dropping a new project last year but her schedule was hectic and she became a new mom, so she decided to take her time on the IOP follow-up.

In the Instagram live it seems like she revealed the title for the highly-anticipated project. “I don’t know if I’m even going to drop music this year anymore,” she said. “Everything that I’m working on right now is going straight to my album, and I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods.”

We know what you’re thinking but hear her explanation: “I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods, because remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”