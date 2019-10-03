Cynthia Erivo is having the time of her life! With her new movie Harriet just around the corner, and the the promise of an Oscar nod in tow, she is poised to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Compact and powerful, many are asking the question, “How can she top being picked to play Harriet Tubman?” Well, it seems that she has an answer for you.

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Erivo will portray Grammy Award winner and musical icon Aretha Franklin in the next installment of the Emmy-Winning anthology series GENIUS: ARETHA. The upcoming coming season of GENIUS will actually be the first-ever to be authorized depiction of Ms. Franklin’s life.

Erivo will start filming in November for a spring 2020 premiere on the National Geographic cable network. National Geographic has channels in 172 countries and 43 languages.

As impressive as the lead is on this project, the folk behind the show is top notched.

Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) will be the executive producer and showrunner. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will also serve as executive producers along with music mogul Clive Davis, Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman, Ken Biller from the Fox 21 Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios.

It is also good to know that The Aretha Franklin Estate is 100% behind this.

Aretha Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul, civil rights leader and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.