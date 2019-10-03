Damon Wayans Teams Up With ABC For New Sitcom ‘Let’s Stay Together’

Damon Wayans Teams Up With ABC For New Sitcom ‘Let’s Stay Together’

Damon Wayans is returning to television with a new show titled, Let’s Stay Together, Variety reports, that a script commitment plus penalty from ABC. The project, now in development, will be produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney TV Studios.

The show will be written and executive produced Wayans and Don Reo who also worked on Wayans hit show My Wife and Kids which starred Wayans, Tisha Campbell, Parker McKenna Posey, and Jennifer Freeman. The show ran for five seasons from March 2001 to May 2005. Much like how Let’s Stay Together is being pitched, My Wife and Kids was also a family-centered show.

Let’s Stay Together star Wayans as a single father cant get rid of millennial kids, and their kids. The show’s storyline is loosely based on events inspired by Wayans’s life.

At this time, there isn’t a premiere date available.

Will you be watching Let’s Stay Together?