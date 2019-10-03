Three drug dealers in connection with Rapper Mac Millers fatal drug over dose have been arrested. Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their involvement in selling the late rapper counterfeit pills that contained a fentanyl.

Mac Miller, who died in September of 2018 is said to have ordered 10 “blues” which is a street name for oxycodone, cocaine, and Xanax but instead received fentanyl. He was found unresponsive in his Studio City home by his personal assistant and pronounced dead on the scene.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin. According to law enforcement official’s fentanyl is the new leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States.

All three men were charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death as well as distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. A mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years with the potential of life without parole could be the fate of each of the men as each charge carries significant penalties. The indictment alleges that Reavis acted as a middle man for the fentanyl sale, Pettit sold the drugs directly to Miller, and that Walter supplied the fentanyl and cocaine to Pettit.

The indictment comes after a year-long investigation into the rappers death.