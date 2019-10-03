Jhené Aiko is one of the many contemporary R&B singers that likes to throw a little Hip-Hop edge into her music, and her latest offering does just that with help from 21 Savage delivering the bars. However, it’s the addition of fellow beat-heavy soul siren Summer Walker on the ‘freestyle’ that serenades with just the right blend.

The official remix to “Triggered” doesn’t get a trap-style treatment; 21 Savage tailors his raps to assist the soulful croons that Jhené & Summer matchup with great results. The song comes as a follow-up to both “Trigger Protection Mantra” and the original version, making for a “Triggered Trilogy” to an extent. Overall though, seeing three of the current hitmakers in urban music on one track is always a good win for the culture. After a year that saw the songstress taking time to heal and get back to her peace as a single mother balancing a music career, it’s nice to see Aiko returning to the studio. A follow-up to her psychedelically smooth Trip album from 2017 is much-needed for the colder months ahead.

Listen to Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered (Remix)” alongside 21 Savage and Summer Walker on all streaming platforms right now.