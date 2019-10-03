Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kyle Kuzma has officially penned a deal that brings him to the Puma basketball roster.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma, becoming a face of the company, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2019

The signing is confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who details the deal will be for the next five years of Kuzma’s career and is set to make him one of the faces of the company.

Over the last year, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings and DeMarcus Cousins also of the Lakers have joined the brand.

“The addition of Kyle to our expanding Hoops roster is a huge step for our brand,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing to Sole Collector. “His performance on the court speaks for itself but his personality and style off the court fits perfectly with our team. He is tuned into the culture around the sport and we’re excited to collaborate with him as we move into the upcoming NBA season.”

