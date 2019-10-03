Kylie Jenner may want that old thing back.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur recently took a break from her relationship with rap superstar Travis Scott after only two years and a baby together. TMZ reports the split was amicable and mutual. The young ex-power couple was simply past the honeymoon phase. After a number of vacations and Scott’s Astroworld tour, there was no longer a spark in the relationship. As a result, they decided to call it quits.

Scott and Jenner have an 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The ex-couple plans on splitting custody during this break-up.

Soon after news hit the web, Kylie was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. Let’s talk about an eye-brow raiser. Although Jenner and Scott’s relationship ended a few weeks before public opinion got a hold of it, no one foresaw the recent link-up with Tyga coming. On Tuesday night, Kylie and two of her closest friends were invited to hang out with the “Taste” rapper and some of their mutual friends at the Sunset Marquis. Kyle sure didn’t object to it. She wanted to take her mind off the relationship drama with her baby daddy.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga ended their relationship in 2017. According to E! News close to the situation, the two have kept in touch since their break-up 2 years ago, although they do not speak often. There was no romantic gestures while the two were hanging out. We’ll continue to see if there is a follow up to the friend link up. You can expect the details of the drama to unfold during the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Catch the new episode of the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!