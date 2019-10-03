Kylie Jenner was spotted in the same vicinity as Tyga following her split from Travis Scott and the Internet went crazy.

TMZ reported that the ex-couple who are infamous for their privacy, wrapped up touring and vacationing and the reality of everyday life hit them too hard to keep up with their relationship.

Shortly after the news broke, Jenner was spotted at the same studio during the same time as her ex, Tyga. Social media ate it up.

Kylie Jenner pictured on late night visit to ex Tyga’s recording studio after Travis Scott split 😳 pic.twitter.com/72fmNnlXi8 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) October 2, 2019

Tyga getting ready to get back with Kylie after she broke up with Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/ToeIRQJ3Xr — john (@Dat_dudejw) October 3, 2019

Tyga after Kylie and Travis split pic.twitter.com/4Cp2NtfRez — My opinion is not yours,IDC!!! (@cyntia_walls) October 3, 2019

Tyga on his way to Kylie Jenners crib after the Travis Scott news pic.twitter.com/3otJaLtLQj — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) October 3, 2019

But the young beauty mogul couldn’t stand by and let the rumor mill go crazy and she hopped on Twitter to clear the air.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Kylie Jenner wrote.

She continued with a follow-up tweet giving a personal update of her relationship with La Flame. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

