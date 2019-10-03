We tried to tell you that she not playing with y’all.

But you wanted to keep messing with the American darling, now turned Duchess of Sussex, like she a toy. Clearly she not about to let you all play her like Hasbro. BBC reports that Meghan Markle is will sue the Mail for publishing (without permission) one of her private letters.

Her husband, Prince Harry is truly ride of die and not having any of this either. His reasons a little more personal, as he has had a long, painful and complicated history with the press. Harry, who also shares the title Duke of Sussex, said “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

The two hired attorneys to see this through. Law firm Schillings has filed a High Court claim against the Mail “over the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018,” BBC continues to report. Last Sunday, Sept. 29, the Mail published a note from the duchess to her dad, Thomas Markle. The letter was from a year ago and was handwritten. Moreover, it is sure to have been a deeply personal exchange, as you know there was been stress in the relationship.

Both Harry and Meghan continue to back each other up, as evidenced by this personal statement.

The Mail says that they too back their editors up, and will see them in court.