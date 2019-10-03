From the first time Black America heard the story about Amber Guyger not knowing that she was not in her own house when she shot and killed Botham Jean, we knew she was a fraud, liar and racist. What… we were definitely thinking that.

The “Harriet Gene” that we all have…. that helps us sniff our way to freedom… dodging all the bullcrap white America masquerades as liberty… started to tingle in our collective bellies, and we were clear about what we were dealing with. Still, due process has to take place before said white lady would catch the wrath of American cancel culture. Now that she has been tried, found guilty and sentenced to 10 years …let that simmer… more information is leaked about her character. Guyger’s texty fingers done got her in trouble.

According to text messages read in court, she was proud of being a bigot.

Friend tells Amber Guyger she has a dog for her but jokes the dog may be racist. Amber replies, “It’s okay, I’m the same”. These texts were DELETED following the murder. pic.twitter.com/MK6pgGM5bq — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 1, 2019

And if that is not enough… she even tried to shade Dr. King, while on duty at an event to celebrate the deceased civil rights leader.

Prosecutors just showed text message exchange between Amber Guyger and another person while she was working at the MLK Parade. Blevins: When does this end? Guyger: When MLK is dead. pic.twitter.com/leVW85JAsz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 1, 2019