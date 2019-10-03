Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin acknowledged he combated anxiety during his playing days by self-medicating with marijuana, saying that he played every game of his career while high.

“There’s not a game – there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Bleacher Report in a video published Wednesday. “And that’s what I kind of want the world to see today, is it’s not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It’s just people that’s just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It’s a natural way to do so.”

Marijuana is on the NFL’s banned list, although Harvin was never suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Harvin, now 31, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and played through it during his eight NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

“The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana,” said Harvin, who recorded 353 receptions for 4,026 yards with 22 touchdowns. He also had five rushing scores and five kick returns for touchdowns.

Harvin played only six total games for the Seahawks before they dealt him to the New York Jets in October 2014. The NFL knows they could have a marijuana problem but they have no way of policing it. Maybe at this point, it should just be legal to use in the league.