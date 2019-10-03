Words by Jessica Dupree

Toya Carter finally finds closure after waiting 3 years for justice. The reality TV star and ex-wife of Lil Wayne lost her brother’s in July of 2016 when Antoine “Tweazy” Edwards shot him during an argument.

According to Nola.com, Edwards was convicted of two separate counts of second-degree murder on September 12, 2019. One key witness said that she heard Edwards confess to the crime while other witnesses claim to have seem Edwards on the scene of the crime after the men were killed.

The two brothers were found deceased while sitting in a vehicle after midnight on July 31, 2016. The vehicle was still running at the time the two men were found. Prosecutors stated that Edwards was believed to be upset with the brothers for using the front door of his “trap house” after purchasing marijuana. According to Nola.com, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Spears said, “Two lives were lost over a door and some weed.”

Toya told People magazine during an interview that “Murders happen every day and this is another dark night in New Orleans. You hear about stories like this all the time, but it doesn’t really hit you until you get that call. It hits so close to home,” said Carter.

On Monday, Edwards was sentenced to life in prison.