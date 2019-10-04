Image: Leo Volcy / CoachMichael B. Jordan Makes His Anime Dreams Come True With a ‘Naruto’-Inspired Coach Collab Keenan Higgins October 4, 2019 Digital Entertainment, Film, Footwear, Hip Hop Entertainment | Hip Hop TV, Film and Video Games, Hip Hop Film and Movie News, Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers, Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear, Hip Hop Style News | Fashion Stories, Latest Hip Hop Style Trends, Shop, Sneakers, TV Michael B. Jordan’s role as Brand Ambassador for the menswear division of Coach has brought us some pretty cool things since it was first announced last fall, including a dope short film/ad directed by Spike Lee back in February. His latest venture with the luxury fashion house takes things in a completely different direction by tapping into a love for anime, more specifically the hit Japanese manga series Naruto. View this post on Instagram Introducing #CoachxMBJ my first collection with @Coach inspired by #Naruto Much love to @StuartVevers #CoachNY 🎥: @rmorrison 🧥: @jasonrembert CD: @leovolcy ✂️: @jove14 MU: @carolagmakeup A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on Oct 1, 2019 at 6:37am PDT Accompanied by a big-budget-style mini movie directed by cinematographer Rachel Morrison (seen above), the new Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection keeps with the fall essentials moreso than trying to recreate Naruto ‘fits from the show. In short, you’ll without a doubt find a cool range of tees that feature motifs of fan-favorite characters or a standout shearling-collared denim jacket with a fire “Rasengan in motion” animation on the back. What you won’t find unfortunately are a few Naruto-style headbands or even a windbreaker with the signature blue, white and orange color theme. Given this was a joint effort creatively — Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers played a part in the design story as well — we can see why MBJ didn’t go for the full flex. Next time though! The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection in dedication to Naruto, a partnered venture with VIZ Media, is available now in stores and online, in addition to the VIZ Media booth at New York Comic Con this week in NYC. Get a closer look at the collab below: Image: Coach