Michael B. Jordan’s role as Brand Ambassador for the menswear division of Coach has brought us some pretty cool things since it was first announced last fall, including a dope short film/ad directed by Spike Lee back in February. His latest venture with the luxury fashion house takes things in a completely different direction by tapping into a love for anime, more specifically the hit Japanese manga series Naruto.

Accompanied by a big-budget-style mini movie directed by cinematographer Rachel Morrison (seen above), the new Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection keeps with the fall essentials moreso than trying to recreate Naruto ‘fits from the show. In short, you’ll without a doubt find a cool range of tees that feature motifs of fan-favorite characters or a standout shearling-collared denim jacket with a fire “Rasengan in motion” animation on the back. What you won’t find unfortunately are a few Naruto-style headbands or even a windbreaker with the signature blue, white and orange color theme. Given this was a joint effort creatively — Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers played a part in the design story as well — we can see why MBJ didn’t go for the full flex. Next time though!

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection in dedication to Naruto, a partnered venture with VIZ Media, is available now in stores and online, in addition to the VIZ Media booth at New York Comic Con this week in NYC. Get a closer look at the collab below:



Image: Coach