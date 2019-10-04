Fresh off of the premiere of season three, Dear White People has announced its fourth and final season. In an announcement made by Marque Richardson, who plays Reggie Green that included all of the cast on a cute little group Facetime call.

The Netflix series, Dear White People based on the show creator Justin Simien’s indie film with the same name. Both are centered around predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions resides. The Netflix series follows a group of Winchester University’s black students as they navigate through a college-based world dealing with issues such as race relations while trying to also balance school, love, and other challenges.

In a statement, Justin Simien said, “I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix. This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Last season touched on rape culture, and how victims are silenced when they try to stand up for themselves byways which include being discredited and threatened.

While no details have been released about the fourth and final season we hope that it includes a graduation!