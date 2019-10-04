Gucci Mane Reveals he Was Banned From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Following Last Interview Three Years Ago

Gucci Mane still has a bone to pick with The Breakfast Club host, Angela Yee.

Apparently Guwop was banned from the morning radio show following his infamous 2016 interview where he claimed the radio personality was “on my dick back in the day.”

Both parties denied ever hooking up but Gucci insisted that she was trying to come to his New York City hotel room.

The Brooklyn native denied those claims and the Atlanta rapper’s reaction turned into a meme-able moment. Following the release of his Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single, “Big Booty” La Flare decided to open up about the interview.

“So you mean to tell me the Breakfast Club BANNED me 4 this?” he said alongside a video of the awkward moment on Instagram. The clip later goes back to an interview between Yee and Gucci in 2010, showing the two seemingly flirting. “Can you take it?” Gucci said in the older interview. “I’m sure,” Yee replied. “You know what they say about little girls, especially Asian ones.”

Yee calmly clapped back in the comments, “Back on those drugs I see,” she wrote.

Gucci Mane didn’t stop there. He responded to the show’s Twitter poll asking the listeners who they believed saying, “Punk a** wh***s.”

Angela used her platform Friday morning to clear the air and says she received a private apology from someone from Gucci’s camp. “You said something publicly that wasn’t true, you should publicly apologize,” Yee told the representative. “As far as the ban, I said he’s welcome to come on the show,” she added before saying she may not be available during the date.

“I also don’t trust him,” she continued concerned that he might embarrass her again. “Gucci Mane is not banned,” her co-host DJ Envy confirmed.