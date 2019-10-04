The Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter saga continues …

She recently shaded her estranged husband claiming that his new girlfriend is miserable. She made the remarks after vowing to never publicly diss him again, but we think we know the reason why she’s salty.

Page Six reports that she must pay him $250,000 for him to “secure new living arrangements.” The arrangement was made through their divorce proceedings as apart of a financial agreement.

Wendy Williams admitted that she didn’t sign a prenup in a recent interview. “I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

Their divorce settlement will reportedly be met in November 2019. One thing they did come to an agreement with is their custody over their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.