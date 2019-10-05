Doritos is back at it again with another opportunity for upcoming artists. The renowned chip brand teamed up with multiplatinum rapper Lil Baby. Back in July, Lil Baby announced his partnership with the Doritos “Spark The Beat” competition to find the next hottest rapper and producer in the nation. Both rappers and producers submitted tracks in hopes of winning a grand prize of $100,000 and collaborate on a song with Lil Baby.

The Quality Control rapper listened to hundreds of submissions. Finally, he selected Phoenix, AZ’s own, Ali Tomineek as the winner of the grand prize. After hearing about the competition from his dad, Tomineek, 22, did not hesitate to submit his entry. Now the Arizona native looks to build upon the “Spark The Beat” momentum. Be sure to catch Ali in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series, Rhythm & Flow.

A hit record is nothing without superb production to complement it. Rashad Jackson was announced as the Doritos “Spark The Beat” producer. The Baltimore native moved to Atlanta, GA, almost one year ago in pursuit of becoming a renowned hitmaker in Hip-Hop. As a teenager, Jackson landed a placement with drill rapper, Cheif Keef. Now Lil Baby is rapping to his beat. Jackson hopes to use this foundation to build a relationship with Lil Baby as well as the Quality Control team.

Aside from Doritos “Spark The Beat,” Lil Baby has appeared on some of the most anticipated projects to drop this year, including Young Thug, Post Malone, and, most recently, Da Baby’s Kirk. Be sure to catch Lil Baby’s performance at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, airing on Tuesday, October 8, only on BET.