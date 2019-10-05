TV One’s “Uncensored” is returning Sunday and actress Tisha Campbell drops a bomb detailing a family friend who raped and sodomized her with Crisco cooking oil.

During a clip of the upcoming episode, Tisha recalls yelling at her brother before her male babysitter decided to punish her in a dark room with cooking oil which she says still triggers her till this day.

She details the babysitter using Crisco on himself and attempting to enter her vaginally before turning her over because ‘she was too small’. She recalls, “I remember feeling really numb, not physically but numb spiritually. I remember the next morning still kind of limping and I remember my dad saying, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why are you limping like that?’ And I said [the babyistter’s name] he put his thing inside me. And I knew that ‘He’ll handle it. My dad will handle it.’ She said he yelled and screamed at her mom. Her mom who was 18 or 19 years at the time also appears on the show said she didn’t know how to handle it, “When that happens to your child, that never, ever goes away.”

The ‘Martin’ legend shares, “The worst part of it was nothing ever happened, no consequences ever happened to him. SO I grew up thinking nothing ever happens to bad people.”

“UNCENSORED: Tisha Campbell” airs Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on TV One.

Watch the heartbreaking clip below.