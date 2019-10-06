According to CNN, nine people were shot at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas last night. The shooter is still on the run and four people were murdered.

Around 1:27 am (2:27 a EST), the shooting occurred, leaving not only four dead, but five hospitalized. This was not a public bar, but a private membership only spot, said to be in a heavily Hispanic area.

At this time, there is not enough evidence to say how many shooters were involved. Police did find handgun shell casings.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects,” says Thomas Tomasic, a police department spokesperson. “We don’t even know how many.”