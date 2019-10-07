50 Cent to Produce ‘A Moment in Time’ Docu-Series on Tekashi, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch and More

50 Cent to Produce ‘A Moment in Time’ Docu-Series on Tekashi, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch and More

We recently reported that 50 Cent was working on a project that will tell Tekashi 6ix9ine’s story, but we finally got more details about it.

TMZ reports that the Queens mogul is working on a documentary series that will highlight different eras of Hip Hop per episode. There will be episode’s about 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch, Fifty himself, and ex-NBA player Rafer Alston. More people will most likely be announced.

The series will be titled A Moment in Time and will feature people who he collaborated with in the past. The outlet reports that viewers should expect harsh, but fair coverage of all the stories, especially the controversy.

50 Cent’s episode will touch on his beef with Jimmy Henchman, Storch during his prime, and Snoop after his murder trial, which is a story the younger generation may not be familiar with.

Which episode are you excited to see?