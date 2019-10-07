Being a woman is hard in the world (cramps and childbirth alone should take the cake). However, one of the most testing aspects of being female in a patriarchal world is that there is often sexual violence perpetrated against them physically, culturally, psychologically and also economically. The #MeToo movement founded by Tarana Burke is probably the most notable expression of this right now, but another hashtag has emerged to create awareness for this type of abuse of power. #SexforGrades unfortunately is trendy at an all time high, and the African University of Lagos, Akoka has been hit majorly.

According to Punch Nigeria, The Foursquare Gospel Church has moved to get Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer and associate professor at the school to abandon his assignments at the institution.

The National Secretary of the church, Ikechukwu Ugbaja, said in a statement that the church has dissociated itself from Igbeneghu, and vowed that he will be dealt with for his alleged misconduct.

Well what did he do?

Igbeneghu was caught flirting with a student looking to attend UNILAG. Trick was on him. An investigating reporter went undercover as a prospective 17-year-old recruit- who was seeking admission. She recorded him demanding that she gives him a kiss and apparently posted it online.

Please read the statement from the church’s rep:

“The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled, ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News’ wherein a lecturer at the University of Lagos named Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measures as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.”