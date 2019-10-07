The NFL Player’s Association has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on behalf of ousted wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Ian Rapaport of NFL.com states Brown is aiming to receive almost $40 million that he did not receive due to fines, canceled contract guarantees and more.

From the Raiders specifically, Brown is asking for $29 million, which was guaranteed to him for this season and next. He also is aiming to receive his $1 million signing bonus, the $215,000 lost for fines and $860,294 he lost when he was asked to be traded.

On the Patriots side, Brown is attempting to secure the $9 million signing bonus he never received, his week 1 salary of $64,062 and the guaranteed $1.025 mil.

The court proceedings are not believed to begin until the Spring and will be a hard battle for Brown with a pending civil lawsuit.