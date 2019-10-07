Atlanta’s own Bali Baby brings the corporate vibes to her new video for “Miss CEO.” The song is the latest release from the 22-year-old artist. The video begins with butlers catering to Bali Baby. Then she takes the business from the mansion to the office. Jhonni Blaze serves up a cameo in the video as well.

The self-proclaimed “pop-rock” artist was featured on Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter to You 2 album in 2017. The two collaborated on “Woah Woah Woah.” Since then she has released two EPS, Baylor Swift and RESURRECTION. Earlier this year, Bali Baby signed with DJ Spin King’s DNR Music Group under the Asylum/Warner imprint. Bali Baby’s “Professor Finessor” was also recently featured on season one of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria. Check out the “Miss CEO” music video below.