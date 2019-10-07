Legendary Brooklyn hip-hop trio Black Moon have announced they will release their first album in 16 years titled Rise Of Da Moon on Friday 18 October on NYC’s successful independent Duck Down Music label.

Consisting of rappers Buckshot and 5ft with DJ Evil Dee (of Da Beatminerz), Black Moon’s fourth album will feature Smif-n-Wessun, Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan and Rockness Monsta over 15 new tracks produced exclusively by Da Beatminerz (Mr. Walt and DJ Evil Dee). Their lead single from the upcoming project “Creep With Me” was released back in mid-June and features that classic Black Moon sound that builds their legacy to today.

The long-alluded to album received a second single and film clip drop two weeks ago with the track “Black Moon Rise”, building anticipation for their comeback album. Bringing back that classic 90s sound that drove a successful career since their classic debut “Enta da Stage” in 1993 and subsequent also well-charting War Zone and Total Eclipse albums, the well-received singles have hit very well with fans despite the extended layover. Having spent three years in the studio creating this new release plus special 25-year anniversary shows for their now-classic debut, the polished sound that Black Moon returns with is of no real surprise considering the quality workgroup members have continued to drop.

While Black Moon’s legacy has continued to be felt in recent years through Boot Camp Clik, Da Beatminerz, Duck Down as well as notably more recently via a string of quality Buckshot collaboration albums with 9th Wonder, KRS-ONE and P-Money, it sounds like golden era 90s fans have got what they’ve been waiting for here. No mean feat to recreate and build off their classic sound all these years later, Black Moon has done what many legendary groups often cannot do in bringing back their definitive sound to the modern era seamlessly. Preorders are available now as well as the album release show set for Friday 1 November at SOBs. Black Moon is back!!