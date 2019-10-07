In an Instagram live, Cardi B revealed that she is going to name her second album Tiger Woods because she can somewhat relate to him because even though people were talking about Woods he still prospered as the champion.

The “Please Me” rapper said “Imma name my album, I think Tiger Woods because remember when everybody was talking on Tiger Woods like ohh blah blah blah blah this. Blah blah blah that. Then he came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

Earlier this week in In another Instagram live, Cardi informed us of her upcoming plans. She is already working on new music but she also wants to tour and make Culture a big sister.

“I am working on my album, I already have like two songs. I actually have three but I’m not sure about one of them,” says Cardi. “After that, I want to rehearse, rehearse rehearse and get ready for my tour. After my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid. I plan to do all of that in less than a year.”