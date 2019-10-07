Claws is the lastest show to announce their fourth and final season.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said TNT, TBS, and Tru TV General Manager Brett Weitz. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Claws followed Desna Simms, played by Niecy Nash and her girl squad who are manicurists in Florida. However, they are also involved in the traditionally male world of organized crime when they begin laundering money for a neighboring pain clinic and eventually work their way up to controlling their own criminal empire.

While we aren’t sure what next for the rest of the cast, we have strong reason to believe Niecy Nash will be joining the cast of ABC’s A Million Little Things. Nash took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Romany Malco, followed by the caption “New job who dis? A Million reasons to love this guy. See what I did there?”