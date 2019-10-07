DaBaby officially will have his first number one album as Kirk will open the Billboard 200 chart in the top slot.

The album from the North Carolina native will bring in 145,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending October 3. The album was heavily supported by streaming as just 8,000 of the albums were physical sales.

The first studio album from DaBaby, Baby on Baby, was released at the top of the summer and peaked at No. 7. To date, that album has 719,000 equivalent album units, which put him at over 1 billion on-demand audio streams for the tracks.

After a three week run at the top slot, Post Malone was replaced by the “Suge” rapper. The third spot on the Billboard Hot 200 was occupied by the reissue of Abbey Road by The Beatles.