It was supposed to be an unforgettable night in celebration of two heavyweight brands in music and fashion. However, things ended on an underwhelming note after rap vet DMX pulled out of his headlining appearance at the PUMA x Def Jam 35th Anniversary party in Brooklyn last week.

X was the honored guest at the super exclusive event — wristbands were messengered over to VIP attendees literally hours before it started — which also featured free pizza all night by way of Scarr’s Pizza, a free T-Shirt station courtesy of SNIPES and complimentary cocktails served up by the good people at Courvoisier. The Source was in the building to check out the special soiree, but even all the aforementioned amenities still weren’t enough to bring the Y.O.-bred Hip-Hop legend to the venue.

Here’s how Page Six is reporting DMX’s “no call, no show” moment:

“He was literally MIA. Fabolous and Jadakiss saved the day in the eleventh hour,” an insider told Page Six. Another insider told us the rapper was a “no show for personal reasons.” Fab and Kiss performed hits such as “Breathe” and “We Gonna Make It” for 750 guests including 2 Chainz, TJ Porter, Fetty Luciano, Slick Rick, Stretch & Bobbito, DJ Premier, Teyana Taylor and Def Jam’s CEO Paul Rosenberg.”

No word on what exactly happened to cause X to make a last-minute U-turn, or fail to leave his crib altogether, but we can only pray that everyone on his side is doing well. Prayers up!

Even though DMX didn’t pull up on PUMA and Def Jam for the 35th Anniversary party in Williamsburg, peep Jadakiss and Fabolous filling in below: