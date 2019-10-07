As Fat Joe prepares to release Family Ties, his 11th studio album as a solo artist, the New York rap vet taps a few fellow Hispanic homies to join him in the music video for the LP’s first official single titled “YES.”

Produced by Joey Crack’s longtime collaborators Cool & Dre, “YES” is a turn-up track in every sense of the term. The slapping instrumental is complimented further by a well-placed sample of Willie Colón and Hector Lavoe’s classic salsa tune “Aguanilé,” creating a sound that’s quite hard not to bop your head to. The Eif Rivera-directed visuals do a great job at matching the vibe of the song as well, featuring a strobe light-centric setting that also includes a nice range of voluptuous vixens rocking Fashion Nova’s finest. Both Cardi and Anuel, the latter spitting his verse completely in Spanish, come through with impressive bars, and Joe is large and in charge as always with a flow that’s been unwavering for over two decades and counting.

Watch Fat Joe’s new music video for “YES” featuring Cardi B and Anuel AA above, and be sure to check for the upcoming album Family Ties when it drops later this year.