Gucci Mane is Appalled at his Rank on Viral ‘Top 50 Atlanta Rappers’ List

Gucci Mane has been sounding off on social media recently. It’s no surprise since he’s scheduled to drop a new album before the end of the month.

He stirred up some chatter resurfacing his infamous 2016 interview where he accused Angela Yee of being “on his d*ck.” Now he’s back and this time he’s questioning a now-viral Top 50 Atlanta rappers list.

Guwop was ranked at the No. 13 spot and in response his caption read, “WTF!” The top five spots consists of Andre 3000, Tip, Ceelo Green, Ludacris, and Killer Mike. These are pretty solid choices but his sentiments probably come from him being placed after artists like Offset, JID, and BoB. No disrespect to any of the aforementioned rappers, but Gucci Mane is a trailblazer and helped discover a lot of our favorite artists.

