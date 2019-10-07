Kanye West is still riding for his President Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old rapper conducted a Sunday Service in Salt Lake City last Sunday, and he had one of his political pro-Trump rants. He wanted to remind the audience that the Republican Party is responsible for abolishing slavery.

“Abraham Lincoln was the Whig Party—that’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said, before telling the crowd he refused to oppose Trump simply because he was black. “[…] I ain’t never make a decision based only on my color. That’s a form of slavery — mental slavery. I ain’t drink from the white person fountain. … I ain’t playing with them. All these mind controllers, the media, all of these mind controllers. I find that wherever Christ is where I’ve got my mind at. We find that the love of Christ is where I’ve got my mind back.”

Kanye West At Sunday Service Salt Lake City talked about the Republican Party of Lincoln freeing the slaves and how he supports Trump: “I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.” pic.twitter.com/0Cwom01ipF — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 5, 2019

Kanye West also urged the audience to be careful on social media because it was “designed to make you think slower.” That’s an interesting take considering his wife and her family’s large social media presence.