Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season but that has been halted by a $31 million one year contract extension that takes him out the 2020 free agency pool.

ESPN spoke with Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports about the new deal that will guarantee Lowry two years and $64 million with the Raptors. The extension was a subject of importance between Toronto president Masai Ujiri, general manager Bobby Webster and Lowry’s representation.

“We are so appreciative of how Masai and Bobby handled every aspect of this negotiation,” Bartelstein told ESPN. “Once again, they displayed how they look after their players in a first-class manner, especially someone like Kyle who they recognize has such a legacy with the franchise.”

Over his career, Lowry has made $157 million. Entering his 15th season, he is currently the longest-tenured active member of the Raptors.

The Raptors season is set to open on Tuesday, October 22, with the banner hanging ceremony. They will then host Zion Williamson in his league debut.