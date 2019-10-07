Summer Walker is out here, inspiring Drake.

The Atlanta songstress recently released her official debut album, Over It last Friday. The 18 track project featured Bryson Tiller, Usher, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Drake, and more. It also features a diverse group of producers, including London On Da Track, Scott Storch, Stevie J, Roark Bailey, OG Parker, and more. London, Summer’s boo thing, also served as executive producer. Before its release, Walker dropped “Playing Games” and “Stretch You Out.” The last single featured A Boogie.

Since its released, Over It currently has w songs in Apple Music’s Top 100 songs streamed globally.

Walker also got a rave review from an inspired Drake, who wrote two new songs after listening to the album. The 6 God slid in Summer Walker’s DMs to tell her how much he loved the album.

The R&B crooner was flattered to be an inspiration to the rap superstar. It will music to our ears if Drizzy saves a feature or two for Walker on the two potential tracks he mentioned. Their chemistry was well on display on the “Girls New Love (Remix.)” Summer scored her first Billboard Hot 100 entry after Drake hopped on the song. It peaked at 37 on the charts. It was no surprise when the collaboration hit the streams. Drake has stayed connected and collaborated with many Atlanta artists throughout the coarse of his historic career.

You can catch Summer Walker in a city near you on The First and Last Tour with Melii. The tour begins in London on October 20 and concludes in Atlanta on December 22.