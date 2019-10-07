Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Attorneys are Reportedly Working to Get Him Home by Christmas

You’re probably of reading about Tekashi 6ix9ine in the news, just as much as I’m tired of writing about it.

But his case was a hot topic after he was labeled a rat and threw all his co-defendants under the bus for conspiracy, racketeering, and more federal charges.

Many people have canceled the Brooklyn rapper, meanwhile, others plan to support him once he’s out. He reportedly plans to decline witness protection services to continue with his music career.

We thought we had to wait until 2020 for 6ix9ine’s verdict, but he may be home in time for Christmas.

HipHopLately reports Lawyer Lance Lazarro requested for the disgraced rapper’s sentence to be expedited.

“He’s ready to be sentenced at this stage,” Lazzaro told Complex. “He’s done what’s required and he’s ready for the next stage … We’re hoping to have him sentenced before the end of the year. We’re hoping for time served.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine sang like a bird for three days where two Nine Treys were found guilty of most of the charges against them, strengthening 6ix9ine’s case for a very early release.