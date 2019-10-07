Following an early preview back in July, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack” will finally be making its way to shelves this weekend. As an added bonus, the ASTROWORLD hitmaker is making sure the entire fam is laced by adding a full run of mens, kids and infant shoe sizes.

Originally rumored to arrive sometime during summer 2019, Trav decided to hold off for a bit in what we’re assuming was a play to coincide with the release of his new single “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” a few days ago. Either way, the shoe is sure to grab major attention amongst sneaker heads and diehard fans of the Hip-Hop superstar alike. From the cargo pockets on the ankle to the glow-in-the-dark sole, this iteration of the AJ6 is a well-executed design that boasts a very fall-ready color scheme — yet another reason that may explain the timely drop date. Adding those infant sizes seemed like a pretty thought-out plan as well, especially given his position as a new dad to 20-month-old Stormi Webster. Even the princess gets a fresh pair of kicks!

Shop the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack” starting this Saturday (October 12) at select retailers and online. Adult sizes are priced at $250 USD, grade school sizes go for $160 USD, preschool sizes will run you $80 USD and toddlers sizes retail for $60 USD. Take a look at the full run below: