What is Bigger Than Warner Brothers, Walt Disney Studios and Paramount Studios? Tyler Perry’s New Studio in Atlanta

Say what you want to say about Tyler Perry, but the house that built the Madea brand has made history…. again!

Over the weekend, Perry opened his brand new 330 acres film complex in Atlanta, GA. The grand opening of his film complex was a huge success, further solidifying him as baller in the entertainment world. Bigger than Warner Brothers, Walt Disney Studios and Paramount, Tyler Perry Studios as a total of top of the line 12 sound stages, making him the first Black American to completely own a film studio.

The who’s who in Black Hollywood was there to help Perry celebrate. According to CBS, Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Beyoncé were in the house. If being Hip-Hop speaks to a work ethic that made something out of nothing and uses art from the streets to communicate stories that the mainstream entertainment base ignores… then Perry should be getting his culture card stamped by Grandmaster Flash immediately.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Perry was able to address a statement made in The New York Times that called him “the most successful mogul Hollywood has ever ignored.”

King asked Perry flat-out, “Do you think Hollywood gets you?”

“No,” Perry replied. “I clearly believe that I’m ignored in Hollywood, for sure. And that’s fine. I get it.”

Hollywood doesn’t have to get it. The fans do. So let’s correct the first statement, while Tyler Perry created his empire off the hem of the housecoat that Madea wears… the house (his fortune and fame) of was made by the fans… and their “getting” the vision behind Perry in all that he does.

Check out images from the guest in attendance below.

Fun Fact: The studio lots of Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony could fit inside @TylerPerry’s studio lot at the same time – and there would still be 60 acres to spare. All on a former Confederate Army base. A stunning achievement that will echo through the generations. https://t.co/XCeXE09y77 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 6, 2019