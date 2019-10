The wait is over. City Girls’ JT, has finished her prison sentence and is finally free. Throughout the year, we have gotten sporadic updates on her release from Quality Control’s CEO Pee and her groupmate, Yung Miami. Now the time has come. Everyone’s favorite female rap group will finally be whole again. Upon her release, JT posted the cover art to the new City Girls single.

“You b*tches could neva,” she stated in the caption. Fans can expect the single, “First Day Out” to drop at 10 pm est.