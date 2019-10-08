The American Cancer Society has launched a Get YOUnited campaign in the honor of Breast Cancer Month. DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, French Montana have all designed their own limited t-shirts to help spread the word. Many have either lost someone or are currently going through Breast Cancer. By celebrating this month, the stars think that it would be good word and help spread it by each having an authentic campaign.

Aiko and ACS have partnered to design something special for the memory of her brother and who else who is affected by the disease. French has partnered with Nalie Agustin, a dancer from the visual “Unforgettable,” for the t-shirt campaign since she was battling cancer and did the dance challenge to the visual. He states she was an inspiration to him and always smiling no matter what.

