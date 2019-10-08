It’s Empire Tuesdays and the sneak peek is looking crazy.

While Lucious’ plan to escape from the Feds finally comes to a head, Cookie finds herself in a dangerous situation with Damon.

Andre is haunted by a ghost from his past that he can’t seem to shake and Tiana receives backlash from fans over a social media post. Meanwhile, Becky tries her new artist on track and is surprised by an unexpected visit from family in the all-new “You Broke Love” episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 PM ET.

Watch the teaser for the upcoming episode below: