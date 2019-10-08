Kevin Durant joined Hot 97 on Tuesday and gave the Ebro in the Morning team his top five rappers list. Now located in the heart of Hip-Hop culture, Ebro felt it necessary for KD to dig into the heart of the culture during their conversation.

“Drake… I mean you got to go with the three Cole, Kendrick, Drake… and I like Thugga…” Durant said. Reluctant to pick a fifth artist due to the relationships he has in the industry, Durant chose Gunna as his number five.

Jay-Z received honorable mention on the two-time Finals MVP’s list but also noted that Jay-Z is in a separate category from current artists saying the 4:44 rapper is on the Mt. Rushmore of rap.

Ebro asked Durant for his favorite Drake album to which the Maryland born Superstar said Take Care and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

Drake famously trolled the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals last season but Durant knows that it was only for the fans and he and Drake are cool in real life. “He knows he can’t talk shit to me on the basketball court. It’s gonna always backfire,” Durant told Rosenberg.

KD also mentioned Freddie Gibbs during the interview as one of the artists he is currently listening to.

Durant also addressed rumors during last season of him going to the other New York City franchise, the New York Knicks to which he admits he never truly pursued.

“I thought about it yeah, but I didn’t do any deep analysis on the Knicks,” KD said. “I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good… I saw the Knicks in the finals but the kids growing up after me didn’t see that so that whole brand of the Knicks isn’t cool to them as say a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”