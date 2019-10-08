Could Lizzo be gearing up for a run the same way Lil Nas X did earlier this year? Her “Truth Hurts” single has hit its sixth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billboard details Lizzo has also attached “Good as Hell” to the top 30 of the charts marking the second top 40 hit for the rapper.

“Truth Hurts” is now the longest-running single at No. 1 by a female artist unaccompanied by another artist. The previous leader was Cardi B, who had “Bodak Yellow” hold down the top spot for three weeks in 2017. If the single stay at No. 1 for another week it will tie Iggy Azalea’s Charli XCX-featured single “Fancy,” which held down the top spot for seven weeks in 2014.

“Truth Hurts” is also atop of the Digital Song Sales charts for its fifth weeks with 30,000 units moved in the week. The song also sits on top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.