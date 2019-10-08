Nike to Pop Up Blue Ribbon Sports in Chicago and NYC

Nike is bringing a blast from the past to the Chicago marathon by paying homage to the company’s original name, Blue Ribbon Sports, with a one of a kind pop-up.

The legacy of Blue Ribbon Sports will be celebrated with a pop-up in the form of a VW all-electric modern version of the bus that was driven by Jeff Johnson, the first official employee of Nike.

If you are in the Chicago area on Saturday, October 12, and are a NikePlus member you can unlock exclusive footwear via the Nike SNKRS app.

Last January, Nike reopened the original Blue Ribbon Sports door in Santa Monica and will take this pop up New York City on October 15 in addition to the aforementioned Chicago.

When you visit the pop-up, not only will you be able to have access to sneakers but also be able to donate athletic shoes to Reuse-A-Shoe.

To learn more and receive updates in each city, visit SNKRS.